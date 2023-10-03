Dubai Sports Council to launch “Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament” during this Month

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) “Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament” (DOFA), the biggest of its kind, will be launched this Oct. at Dubai Sports City’s Stadiums, as part of Dubai Sports Council’s strategy to attract & develop sports talents.



The Tournament’s details, including numbers & names of participating teams and the competitions program, will be declared in a press conference to be convened Thursday 5th Oct. at DSC’s premises, in the presence of representatives from the top participating academies.



The Tournament is part of the integration of roles between DSC & private sector to develop the process of work in different fields & in the juniors’ sector of Dubai clubs & private academies in particular. The organizational sides of the event will be handled by Inspiratus Co. & Delta Sports Events Co. in collaboration with the UAE Football Association.



“Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament” is an eminent addition to juniors & football academies sector in Dubai, and it is scheduled from Oct. 2023 to March 2024. Participants of both genders will compete in different age groups; these are: U 8, U 9, U 10, U 12, U 14, U 16 & U 18. The Tournament integrates the considerable efforts, exerted by DSC during the last period to attract & develop sports talents through organization of several football academies championships, which have all attained remarkable technical success and contributed to the increase of the numbers of academies in Dubai & scouting of promising football talents.



The Tournament will be held with participation of several academies, affiliated to Dubai clubs, and sports academies which are licensed in the Emirate of Dubai, besides clubs & academies participating in the second & third divisions of the UAE Football Association’s competitions.



DSC has invited all academies to participate in the Tournament. Detailed explanation was made for conditions & regulations of the competitions, comprising technical specifications & stadiums’ dimensions for each category, besides other factors according to the accredited international standards

