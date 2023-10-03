White House directs note to Putin

(MENAFN) During a press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered a resolute message regarding the United States' stance in the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.



She emphasized that the United States, along with its allies, remains committed to backing Ukraine amidst the ongoing hostilities. Jean-Pierre assured that additional aid is in the pipeline for Ukraine, following a decision by lawmakers not to include military assistance for Kiev in a recent short-term spending bill passed last week.



Addressing concerns over potential waning support for Ukraine among Western nations, Jean-Pierre firmly asserted the existence of a robust and unwavering international coalition firmly standing behind Ukraine. She conveyed to journalists, "There is [a] strong, very strong international coalition behind Ukraine." Furthermore, she emphatically stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's belief that he can outlast this coalition is misplaced, declaring, "He's wrong. He's wrong."



In addition to affirming ongoing support, Jean-Pierre announced plans for an imminent release of "another package of aid for Ukraine." However, specific details regarding the timeline and the precise contents of this forthcoming military assistance were not provided during the briefing.



This unequivocal message from the White House underscores the enduring commitment of the United States and its allies to bolster Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The assurance of forthcoming aid reaffirms the strategic importance placed on maintaining Ukraine's stability and security. As the conflict persists, the international community's steadfast support remains a critical factor in shaping the trajectory of events in the region.





