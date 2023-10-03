OECD region's annual inflation rate rises to 6.4 percent in August

(MENAFN) In August, the annual inflation rate within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) region climbed to 6.4 percent, marking an increase from July's 5.9 percent. This uptick was primarily driven by a deceleration in the year-on-year decline of energy prices. Notably, 14 OECD countries experienced a rise in annual inflation during August, with nine of them seeing increases of 0.5 percentage points or more. Notably, Turkey witnessed a substantial increase of approximately 10 percentage points in its annual inflation rate.



Within the OECD region, energy inflation remained negative on a year-on-year basis in 22 out of 38 countries. Furthermore, food inflation persisted, although it exhibited a slower rate of decline compared to previous months, holding at 8.8% in August following July's 9.2 percent. Excluding food and energy components, core inflation remained relatively stable at 6.8 percent in August.



In terms of specific groups, the annual inflation rate reached 4.2 percent in the Group of Seven (G7) during August, compared to 3.9 percent in July. In the euro area, it was 5.2 percent after registering at 5.3 percent in the preceding month. The Group of Twenty (G20) saw an annual inflation rate of 6.3 percent in August, surpassing the 5.8 percent recorded in July. These figures highlight the evolving inflationary dynamics within various economic groups, reflecting the broader global economic landscape.

