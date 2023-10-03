EU fails to free EUR5 billion assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a visit to Kiev on Monday, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced that the European Union is considering a substantial EUR5 billion military aid package for Ukraine in the year 2024. This proposal represents a significant commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. However, an existing obstacle remains as Hungary's veto on the current EUR500 million "European Peace Facility" fund has not yet been lifted, impeding the immediate release of these crucial funds.



Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Borrell unveiled his proposal for a new multi-annual allocation from the European Peace Facility, potentially amounting to EUR5 billion for the upcoming year. He expressed hope for a timely agreement to be reached before the year's end, underscoring the urgency of the matter.



Conspicuously absent from Borrell's statements was any mention of the fate of the existing European Peace Facility funds, which Hungary has been withholding since May. This impasse highlights the complexity of intra-European Union negotiations and the divergent positions of member states on matters of strategic significance. Despite this hurdle, Borrell affirmed the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing that this commitment spans across various dimensions, encompassing not only military aid but also broader forms of assistance.



This development underscores the European Union's strategic interest in fortifying Ukraine's defense capabilities, especially in the face of ongoing regional challenges. The proposed EUR5 billion aid package signifies a substantial commitment that could significantly enhance Ukraine's security apparatus. However, the current impasse over the EUR500 million fund highlights the intricate nature of European Union decision-making, reflecting the diverse perspectives and priorities of member states.



