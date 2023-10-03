US federal reserve governor warns high energy prices could impact inflation

(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman expressed concerns on Monday that the ongoing surge in energy prices could potentially reverse the recent progress made in managing inflation. Speaking at an event hosted by the Mississippi Bankers Association and the Tennessee Bankers Association in Banff, Canada, Bowman highlighted the connection between higher oil prices and the recent uptick in overall inflation, particularly based on the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index.



Bowman emphasized the persistent risk posed by elevated energy prices, suggesting that they could undermine the advances made in containing inflation over recent months. Notably, the Federal Reserve closely monitors the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) as its preferred inflation gauge. While the core PCE showed signs of softening in August, both on an annual and monthly basis, energy prices experienced a notable 6.1 percent increase on a monthly scale. This surge can be attributed to the recent uptick in crude oil prices, which surpassed USD95 a barrel amid a sudden decline in US crude oil stocks below a critical threshold. The upward pressure on oil prices has been driven by supply cuts implemented by the OPEC+ group and growing global demand.



Bowman's remarks underscore the delicate balancing act faced by central banks and policymakers as they navigate the challenges presented by inflation and energy markets. The interconnectedness of these factors adds complexity to the task of maintaining economic stability and price levels.

