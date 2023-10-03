Global Silicon Wafer Market Size To Reach USD 20.06 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 20.06 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for more compact and lightweight connected devices and gadgets is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Major players in the market are entering into partnerships with the objective to expand market footprint. Governments in countries across the globe are focusing on implementing policies and favorable regulations to encourage adoption of electric vehicles. Various companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to develop and introduce more advanced components and devices in the market. Increasing demand for more data storage capacity and memory space in mobile devices and servers is expected to support revenue growth of the global silicon wafers market going ahead.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 10.12 Billion CAGR (2018–2028) 5.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 20.06 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in 5.8% from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Diameter, type, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, South Africa. Key companies profiled EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global silicon wafer market is moderately fragmented. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the silicon wafer market. Some prominent players operating in the silicon wafer market are:



EpiWorks Inc.

Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd.,

Nichia Corporation

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Siltronic AG

Desert Silicon Inc.

Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd.

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.

IQE plc. ON Semiconductor

Strategic Development



In March 2020, ON Semiconductors entered into agreement with GT Advanced Technologies to acquire CrystX silicon carbide (SiC) material.

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the objective being to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

In September 2019, MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, SMART, successfully developed a cost-effective approach to manufacture integrated Silicon III-V chips. These chips offer powerful performance and are to be primarily used for computing and communication, thus imparting higher efficiency and reduced heat generation. In August 2019, ON Semiconductors and Cree Inc. signed an agreement where ON Semiconductors will acquire silicon carbide wafers from Cree.

Some Key Highlights in the Report



In August 2019, ON Semiconductors and Cree Inc. signed an agreement where ON Semiconductors will acquire silicon carbide wafers from Cree.

In August 2019, ON Semiconductors and Cree Inc. signed an agreement where ON Semiconductors will acquire silicon carbide wafers from Cree. In September 2019, MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, SMART, successfully developed a cost-effective technique to manufacture integrated Silicon III-V chips. These chips offer powerful performance and will be primarily used for computing and communication, imparting higher efficiency and reduced heat generation.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.



Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



100mm to 150mm



200mm



300mm

450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Epitaxial Wafers



Polished wafers



SOI wafers

Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Consumer Electronics



MEMS



RF Electronics



Automotive

Photonics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa Rest of MEA

