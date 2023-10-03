Energy Gum Market To Witness Stunning Growth With 8.2% CAGR | Blast Power Gum, Blockhead HQ Ltd., Ferrero Spa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy Gum Market

Increase in consumption of health and energy supplements by non-traditional users drives the energy gum market growth

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Energy Gum Market by Application (Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others), Flavor (Mint, Fruit Flavor, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Health Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The global energy gum market was valued at $89.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $192.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in sports participation and surge in the number of fitness and health centers drive the growth of the global energy gum market. However, stringent regulations by governing bodies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, interest among millennials toward health & fitness supplement products and rise in demand from emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Energy gum, also known as caffeinated gum, is a type of energy supplement sold in the form of gums, which provide physical and mental stimulation and instant boost of energy. It helps in reducing the effects of fatigue, and sleep deprivation. Energy gum is prepared by softening the gum base combining it with other formulation ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, and B-vitamins. It improves mental and cognitive performance by delivering caffeine, which is effective for stimulating physical vigilance. Other health advantages associated with energy gum include improved reaction time, alertness, concentration, and prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Energy gum is majorly consumed by individuals before and after fitness training/exercise regime to increase stamina and improve overall performance. Moreover, increase in sport participation and surge in the number of national and international sports events, including Olympics, and Commonwealth Games have contributed to the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil have heavily invested in promoting national and international sports. The number of youngsters choosing sports as a career option, especially in developing countries has increased in the past few decades, which in turn, has fueled the demand for sports nutrition and fitness supplements.

Market Segmentation:

Based on sales channel, the online segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy gum market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased association of the internet and e-shopping with consumers in developing regions. However, the supermarkets segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased availability of energy gums in supermarkets.

Top Key Players:

Blast Power Gum

Blockhead HQ Ltd.

Ferrero SpA

GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC)

GumRunners, LLC

Lotte Group

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

NeuroGum, LLC

Yıldız Holding

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global energy gum market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to increase in awareness and rise in marketing activities in developing countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in westernization and adaption of innovative energy gum products among consumers.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2022-2031 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing energy gum market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the energy gum industry.

