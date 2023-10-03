Auction Bids Due For Notable Texas Venue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Live Concerts at The Oil Palace

The Oil Palace Hosted Country Music Legends Since 1983

TYLER, TX, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- - Billed as a“Major Concert Venue in East Texas,” the landmark red brick event facility at 10408 State Hwy 64 E. will mark its 40th anniversary in October as a sealed bid auction closes this month on Oct. 10th. The 71,560+/- sf venue can accommodate up to 9,000 guests and has been the site for concerts by big names such as Garth Brooks, George Strait, Willy Nelson, Little Big Town, ZZ Top, plus professional boxing, monster truck races and even Sesame Street Live.The sale includes the venue's 22.2+/- ac site with parking, two adjacent cottages used as Green Rooms for talent and a billboard along the highway. The interior equipment and furnishings will also convey with the real estate, which includes audio and video equipment, concession equipment and supplies, point of sale system, ATMS owned, and years of memorabilia on the walls. A full list of equipment is available by request.The auction is being presented by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, in conjunction with JLL. In addition, multiple other properties will be sold via live auction on Thursday, Oct. 19th including a nearby 78.9+/-ac ranch with a large executive home at 16611 County Rd. 192. The ranch, home of the original developer of The Oil Palace, was used to host many famous musicians, politicians, and VIPs. The 4,999sf home has four bedrooms and many large areas for family gatherings or entertaining. The property also includes a guest house, large tank, and several small equipment buildings.Following the auction of the ranch, three additional land parcels will be auctioned: 22.27+/-ac at 10408 State Highway 272 E; 12.08+/-acres at 10054 State Highway 64: and a 4.48+/- ac parcel on Nottingham Lane which is selling without reserve.All properties can be viewed at or call 800.801.8003.The Oil Palace Sealed Bid Auction closes on Oct. 10th. Please call 918.362.6565 to request an Offering Memorandum and Bid Package.

Cindy Dees

Williams & Williams

+1 800-801-8003

