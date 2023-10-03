Harvest Hosts Announces Exciting Partnership With Cruise America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cruise America , the nation's leading RV rental and sales company, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Harvest Hosts , the largest RV camping membership that gives RV travelers access to unique and memorable overnight experiences at wineries, farms, and other picturesque locations across North America.Starting October 3rd, Cruise America customers purchasing a used RV will receive a one-year Harvest Hosts membership absolutely free. This exciting collaboration enhances the travel experience for RV enthusiasts, providing them with even more opportunities to explore the beauty and diversity of North America. Both Cruise America and Harvest Hosts are passionate about helping people explore the outdoors in new and exciting ways."RV travel has seen a significant surge in popularity in recent years, and Cruise America has always been at the forefront of providing exceptional experiences for our customers," said Randall Smalley II, Executive Global Marketing at Cruise America. "Our partnership with Harvest Hosts allows us to offer our customers an unparalleled RV adventure by connecting them with charming and unique locations that can't be found anywhere else. It's all about creating unforgettable memories and experiences."“From the Sales side, we continue to see the younger generation gravitating toward life on the road. From local farms to wineries, we are excited to partner with Harvest Hosts to give our customers an invaluable camping experience” Robert Lyter, Executive RV Sales at Cruise America).In addition to receiving a free one-year subscription with the purchase of a vehicle from Cruise America, Harvest Hosts has partnered up with the Majestic Sales Group on Facebook to offer a free one-year membership to the top contributors of the group. This amazing offer will help educate more and more owners about the benefits of owning an RV. As the group continues to grow, we urge owners to join the Majestic Facebook Group to interact with like-minded campers and learn how to best outfit your RV."We're thrilled to partner with Cruise America to provide their customers with the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the RV lifestyle," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Harvest Hosts and Cruise America share a passion for adventure, and together, we're opening up a world of exciting possibilities for RV travelers."This partnership underscores the commitment of both Cruise America and Harvest Hosts to enhance the RV travel experience and offer their customers unparalleled value. With this collaboration, Cruise America continues its tradition of providing top-notch services and benefits to its loyal community of RV enthusiasts.To take advantage of this exclusive offer, customers can visit any Cruise America dealership starting October 3rd. For more information about Cruise America and this exciting partnership with Harvest Hosts, please visit harvesthosts or contact .About Cruise America:Cruise America is the nation's leading RV rental and sales company, providing exceptional experiences for RV enthusiasts since 1972. With a vast fleet of high-quality RVs and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Cruise America is the trusted choice for all your RV adventures. Visit to learn more.About Harvest Hosts:Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, museums, and other scenic small businesses. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.

