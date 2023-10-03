Mexican Rapper And Singer Jesus Ortiz Paz Takes On Entrepreneurial Role As Aisles' New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The famous singer will add a new creative flair to the retail tech startup.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an unexpected yet thrilling twist for the tech industry, Jesus Ortiz Paz , a pivotal figure from the famed Mexican music group Fuerza Regida, is set to take on the mantle of CEO for retail tech ai startup Aisles. Ignacio Rosales, the visionary founder of Aisles, will now transition to the role of Chairman, guiding the company's overall strategy, with Ortiz Paz at the forefront of the startup. The versatile Jesus also happens to be the founder of SM Ventures, a San Bernardino-based private venture firm who were already involved with Aisles in the past and considered the startup as their crown jewel. This move for Jesus isn't signalling a career change as he will continue to charm his music fans and still perform in the Otro Pedo Tour .Talking to the media, Jesus Ortiz Paz said, "I want to reassure my fans that my foray into the tech realm doesn't mean it's the end of the road for me. I'll be embracing this dual role, merging the rhythms of music with the algorithms of AI. In this exciting phase for Aisles, we are already looking into ways to blend entertainment and high-end technology in an unprecedented manner. SM Ventures is also poised for expansion, aiming to breathe life into more innovative startups."Or Paz has hinted at working with the creative design team to solve retail and logistical challenges using Artificial Intelligence and expanding the brands under the umbrella that already have TRUSTIS, TECH WHEEL, SAFTIES, and SAVES.Speaking about the new CEO, Rosales said, "Jesus Ortiz Paz is a true creative genius whose 2019 album Del Barrio Hasta Aqui, entered the Regional Mexican Charts at number one, and also made several other US Billboard charts, including Hot Latin Albums, Top Latin Albums, and Regional Mexican Airplay. His 2018 'Sigo Chambeando' has been played an astonishing 300 million times on Spotify and YouTube alone. With Jesus Ortiz Paz seamlessly merging his musical prowess with a CEO's responsibility, the future at Aisles beckons with novel harmonies and innovations."People interested in learning more about developments at Aisles can check out their website at or reach out via their official communication channels.About AislesAisles is a Portland-based AI company that works on advanced AI solutions to tackle points in the logistics and retail sectors. They have brands like SAVES, TECH WHEEL, TRUSTIS, and SAFTIES under their portfolio that have attracted interest from investors from across the planet.

Ignacio Rosales

Aisles

