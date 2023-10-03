ANY.RUN Monthly Updates: Chatgpt, Change To API Quotas, New Config Extractors And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a cloud interactive sandbox for malware analysis, has released Monthly Updates: ChatGPT, Change to API Quotas and New Config Extractors in their blog.

Product updates

. ChatGPT reports: This major update lets users generate focused reports using ChatGPT. These reports can cover the entire task or zoom in on specific indicators like processes, command-line activities, or even triggered detection rules.

. Team-based API usage quotas: Now, API quotas are set at the team level, not per team member. This lets any team member use the available quotas, making it easier for managers to monitor when the limit is being neared.

. Modular Static Discovering: ANY has redesigned the architecture of the Static Discovery pop-up window to make it modular. This allows for rapid deployment of data extractors tailored to specific file types.

. Default browser selection for .html file analysis: When users upload .html files into the sandbox, they can now specify which default browser should open them. This flexibility allows for more accurate testing environments that mimic real-world user behavior.

New malware config extractors and fixes

In September, ANY implemented detection capabilities and config extractors for new stealers and RATs: Agniane, Bandook, DarkGate, MarsStealer and Stealc.

More YARA Rules

In addition, we've added new YARA rules (without extractors) for the following malware families:

. Exela Stealer

. EternityClipper

. Metamorfo

. hijackloader

New Network and Suricata Rules

ANY wrote 305 new Suricata rules, with particular attention to the Lazarus and TAG74 groups.

The ANY team works hard to keep up with emerging threats.

Read more with examples in the article at ANY .

