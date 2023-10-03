Russian ruble weakens, crossing 100 mark against US dollar

(MENAFN) The Russian ruble experienced a significant weakening, crossing the symbolic threshold of 100 rubles to the US dollar on Tuesday. This depreciation is attributed to a combination of factors, including foreign currency outflows and shifts in the country's trade balance. The last time the ruble traded at this level against the US dollar was on August 14, marking a notable decline in the currency's value.



While the ruble briefly recovered slightly during the morning, it remained just above 99 rubles to the dollar. Additionally, it exhibited a minor gain against the euro, rebounding from a low of 104.6. The weakness of the ruble is primarily attributed to surging demand for foreign currency and the limited supply of foreign exchange within the country. Importers seeking foreign currency contribute to this demand, exacerbating the currency's depreciation.



Changes in Russia's trade balance have also played a role in the ruble's decline. These dynamics have combined to create a challenging economic environment, impacting the value of the ruble and prompting concerns about the country's currency stability.

