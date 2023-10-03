Global Printed, Flexible And Hybrid Electronics Market Report 2023-2034 With Profiles Of Over 900 Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Hybrid Electronics 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This comprehensive market analysis report explores the latest trends and growth prospects within the flexible, printed, and hybrid electronics sectors. It provides in-depth coverage of essential technologies, key industry players, diverse applications, and market prospects. With a focus on the period from 2024 to 2034,
The report delivers a meticulous examination of the progression of these emerging technologies and their potential to disrupt various industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, smart packaging, textiles, and more.
The report encompasses detailed profiles of over 900 companies actively involved in commercializing flexible display technologies, printed sensors, stretchable circuits, e-textiles, flexible batteries, and supercapacitors. It offers a thorough analysis of manufacturing methodologies such as printed electronics, flexible hybrid electronics, in-mold electronics, and roll-to-roll production, all of which contribute to the emergence of this next generation of electronics.
Readers will find valuable insights, including market drivers, SWOT analysis, revenue forecasts spanning until 2033, and meticulous segmentation by products, components, materials, applications, and regions. The report also assesses opportunities in various domains, including wearables, healthcare sensors, flexible displays, structural electronics, printed photovoltaics, and intelligent product labeling.
Report contents include:
Executive summary covering the evolution of electronics, market drivers, wearable technology trends, and revenue forecasts An overview of printed, flexible and hybrid electronics are, their benefits, and role in industries like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Manufacturing methods analyzed include printed electronics, 3D electronics, analog printing, digital printing, flexible hybrid electronics, in-mold electronics, and roll-to-roll production. SWOT analysis is provided for each. Materials and components assessed include conductive inks, printable semiconductors, flexible substrates, printed PCBs, thin film batteries, and energy harvesting solutions. Applications covered include consumer electronics like wearables, hearables, and pet trackers; medical devices and healthcare; electronic textiles and smart apparel; energy storage and generation; flexible displays; automotive; smart buildings and packaging. For each application, market drivers, trends, technologies, products, companies, and revenue forecasts are provided. SWOT analysis assesses challenges. Profiles of over 900 companies active in flexible, printed, and hybrid electronics. Company profiles include full contact details including relevant company contacts. Global market revenue forecasts are provided for each end-use application and the industry overall, segmented by product type and region, from 2018 to 2034.
Companies profiled include
BeFC Brewer Science C3 Nano Canatu CHASM Dracula Technologies DuPont Electroninks Elephantech Epicore Biosystems FlexEnable GE Healthcare Heraeus Epurio Inkron Oy (Nagase) Inuru LG Display Liquid Wire NovaCentrix Optomec Panasonic PowerON PragmatIC PVNanoCell SmartKem Ltd. Syenta tacterion GmbH Tactotek Tracxon Voltera Xymox Technologies Inc. Ynvisible
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 The evolution of electronics
2.2 Markets for printed, flexible and hybrid electronics
2.3 The wearables revolution
2.4 The wearable tech market in 2023
2.5 Continuous monitoring
2.6 Market map for printed, flexible and hybrid electronics
2.7 Wearable market leaders
2.8 What is printed/flexible electronics?
2.9 Stretchable artificial skin
2.10 Organic and printed electronics
2.11 Role in the metaverse
2.12 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry
2.13 New conductive materials
2.14 Entertainment
2.15 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market
2.16 Innovations at CES 2021-2023
2.17 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2023
2.18 Global market revenues, 2018-2034
2.19 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)
3 MANUFACTURING METHODS
3.1 Comparative analysis
3.2 Printed electronics
3.3 3D electronics
3.4 Analogue printing
3.5 Digital printing
3.6 Flexible hybrid electronics
3.7 In-mold electronics
3.8 Roll-to-roll (R2R)
4 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS
4.1 Component attachment materials
4.2 Conductive inks
4.3 Printable semiconductors
4.4 Printable sensing materials
4.5 Flexible Substrates
4.6 Flexible ICs
4.7 Printed PCBs
4.8 Thin film batteries
4.9 Energy harvesting
5 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
5.1 Macro-trends
5.2 Market drivers
5.3 SWOT analysis
5.4 Wearable sensors
5.5 Wearable actuators
5.6 Recent market developments
5.7 Wrist-worn wearables
5.8 Sports and fitness
5.9 Hearables
5.10 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
5.11 Pet and animal wearables
5.12 Military wearables
5.13 Industrial and workplace monitoring
5.14 Global market revenues
5.15 Market challenges
6 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS
6.1 Macro-trends
6.2 Market drivers
6.3 SWOT analysis
6.4 Current state of the art
6.5 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation
6.6 Electronic skin patches
6.7 Wearable drug delivery
6.8 Cosmetics patches
6.9 Femtech devices
6.10 Smart footwear for health monitoring
6.11 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired
6.12 Smart woundcare
6.13 Smart diapers
6.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots
6.15 Global market revenues
6.16 Market challenges
7 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL
7.1 Macro-trends
7.2 Market drivers
7.3 SWOT analysis
7.4 Performance requirements for E-textiles
7.5 Growth prospects for electronic textiles
7.6 Textiles in the Internet of Things
7.7 Types of E-Textile products
7.8 Materials and components
7.9 Applications, markets and products
7.10 Global market revenues
7.11 Market challenges
8 ENERGY
8.1 Macro-trends
8.2 Market drivers
8.3 SWOT analysis
8.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics
8.5 Battery market megatrends
8.6 Solid-state thin film batteries
8.7 Flexible batteries (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)
8.8 Printed batteries
8.9 Photovoltaics
8.10 Stretchable heaters
8.11 Spray-on thermoelectric energy harvesting
8.12 Paper based fuel cells
8.13 Global market revenues
8.14 Market challenges
9 DISPLAYS
9.1 Macro-trends
9.2 Market drivers
9.3 SWOT analysis
9.4 Flexible, printed and hybrid display prototypes and products
9.5 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)
9.6 Flexible AMOLEDs
9.7 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)
9.8 Flexible and foldable microLED
9.9 Flexible QD displays
9.10 Smartphones
9.11 Laptops, tablets and other displays
9.12 Products and prototypes
9.13 Flexible lighting
9.14 FHE for large area lighting
9.15 Flexible electrophoretic displays
9.16 Electrowetting displays
9.17 Electrochromic displays
9.18 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)
9.19 Metamaterials
9.20 Global market revenues
9.21 Market challenges
10 AUTOMOTIVE
10.1 Macro-trends
10.2 Market drivers
10.3 SWOT analysis
10.4 Applications
11 SMART BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION
11.1 Macro-trends
11.2 Market drivers
11.3 SWOT analysis
11.4 Industrial asset tracking/monitoring with hybrid electronics
11.5 Customizable interiors
11.6 Smart building sensors
11.7 Capacitive sensors
11.8 IoT devices
11.9 Applications
11.10 Global market revenues
12 SMART PACKAGING ELECTRONICS
12.1 What is Smart Packaging?
12.2 SWOT analysis
12.3 Supply chain management
12.4 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life
12.5 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting
12.6 Flexible, printed and hybrid electronics in packaging
12.7 Product information
12.8 Global market revenues
13 COMPANY PROFILES (904 company profiles)
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Flexible Hybrid Electronic Organic Electronics Printed Electronics Stretchable Electronic Stretchable Electronics
MENAFN03102023004107003653ID1107180598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.