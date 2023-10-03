Alternative Utility Services Renewal Of Massachusetts Competitive Gas Retail Agent License

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative Utility Services is proud to announce the renewal of its Massachusetts Competitive Gas Retail Agent License. The license, which was initially granted on May 6, 2015, was awarded renewal on September 29th, 2023. Maintaining an active license requires an annual renewal application- due to the DPU by July 1st.Alternative Utility Services is a conduit between gas suppliers and customers, and is licensed by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to facilitate or otherwise arrange for the purchase and sale of natural gas and related services to customers. The company is also licensed as an electricity broker under number EB-250.In order to provide services to customers in Massachusetts, Alternative Utility Services must first be licensed by the DPU . This includes proof of technical and financial capabilities and participation in a supplier training workshop. Licensing of alternative suppliers is required by the public utility commissions (PUCs) of all deregulated states, and in some states, the brokers and consultants that work with them are also required to be licensed.“We are proud to have our Massachusetts Competitive Gas Retail Agent License renewed,” said Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs of Alternative Utility Services.“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and are proud to be in good standing in all of the states in which we operate.”About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company's exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at .

