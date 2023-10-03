Global Electric Motors Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Motors Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Electric Motors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The electric motors market is predicted to reach $123.54 billion in 2027, growing at a 4.7% CAGR, says TBRC's "Electric Motors Global Market Report 2023."

The Electric Motors Market thrives with EV demand, led by Asia-Pacific. Key players: ABB, ARC Systems, Asmo, Brook Crompton, Emerson Electric, Regal Beloit, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Ametek, and Baldor.

Electric Motors Market Segments

. By Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (AC) Motor, Hermetic Motor

. By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

. By Voltage Range: 9v & Below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v And Above

. By Application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications

. By Speed: Low-Speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium-Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High-Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)

. By Geography: The global electric motors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The electric motor is defined as an electric machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to the devices. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electric Motors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Motors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Motors Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

