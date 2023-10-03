Global Electric Locomotives Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Electric Locomotives Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Electric Locomotives Market , per TBRC's report, is expected to reach $2.90 billion in 2027, growing at a 11.4% CAGR.
The electric locomotives Market grows due to eco-friendly transport demand; Western Europe leads. Key players: CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Kawasaki, GE, Transmashholding, Stadler Rail, Hitachi, AEG Power.
Electric Locomotives Market Segments
. By Energy Transfer: Overhead Lines, Third Rail, On-board Energy Storage
. By Technology: IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, SiC Module
. By Traction Units: AC Traction Units, DC Traction Units, Multi System Units
. By Application: Passenger Transport, Freight Transport
. By Geography: The electric locomotives global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electric locomotive is a locomotive that runs on electricity and gets its power from storage batteries, overhead wires, or third rails, or even generates it on its own.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electric Locomotives Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electric Locomotives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electric Locomotives Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
