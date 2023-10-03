Nature Informed Therapy At Britelife Recovery: A Leap Forward In Clinician Wellness And Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore how BriteLife partner with the Center for Nature Informed Therapy to enhance clinician mental wellness and fosters amplified patient care success.

- Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D., LCPCTOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) makes a significant advancement in demonstrating the effectiveness of their Nature Informed Therapy certification training at BrightLife Recovery Center. The initial measurements showcase a remarkable improvement in staff mental wellness, using the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) as a metric, a medically recognized standard for assessing anxiety levels. This breakthrough underscores the potential for heightened patient care and overall recovery outcomes.The Partnership between CNIT and BriteLifeIn a collaborative endeavor with CNIT, BriteLife Recovery unveiled a customized training program for their clinical team. The results have been nothing short of transformative on a professional and personal level for the involved team members. Dr. Jenn Richards, BriteLife's Chief Clinical Officer, expressed her joy, stating, "I am thrilled that this talented group of staff will be equipped to provide Nature Informed Therapy and care, integrated into our clinical programming and embraced by all departments. How lucky am I that my enthusiasm for this unique therapy model was met with curiosity and support at BriteLife Recovery, the perfect site to embody the spirit and principles of NIT with its gorgeous sprawling campus filled with all the best nature has to offer?”The Customized Training and Immediate ResultBrightLife's clinical staff underwent a robust training program, including a 3-day in-person training and a subsequent 3-month online mentorship led by Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D., LCPC, and Zoe Jack, LCSW-C. Knowing the high occupational burnout potential for recovery clinical staff, CNIT used the HAM-A to monitor the trainees' mental wellness. The average HAM-A score dropped from 21.3 (Mild to Moderate anxiety level) to 10.8 (Mild anxiety level), indicating a significant reduction in anxiety levels and highlighting the program's effectiveness.The Impact on the Recovery CareThe palpable enhancement in staff's occupational wellness and acquired skills in NIT position BriteLife Recovery as a leader in providing innovative and effective patient care. Set amidst a sprawling campus infused with nature's bounty, the center presents an optimal recovery environment for both staff and patients, embracing the principles of NIT wholly. Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Founder and Executive Director at CNIT, added,“Our collaboration with BriteLife Recovery has showcased the tangible, positive impacts of Nature Informed Therapy on staff well-being. These promising results point towards the broader, transformative potential for patient recovery and overall healthcare efficiency.”The success at BrightLife Recovery marks a significant milestone for Nature Informed Therapy. The evident improvement in occupational wellness amongst staff members holds promising implications for patient care, setting a new paradigm in addiction recovery treatment. The profound drop in HAM-A scores bears testament to the substantive impact of integrating nature-informed therapy into clinical staff training, underscoring a bright future for holistic and compassionate care in addiction recovery.About the Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT):The Center for Nature Informed Therapy is a pioneering institution committed to harnessing the restorative and therapeutic powers of nature to foster profound healing and wellness. Established by Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, a leader in the realm of nature-based mental health, the center operates with the understanding that our natural environment is a potent ally in mental and emotional healing. CNIT provides a comprehensive certification program designed to empower mental health professionals with the practical skills and innovative tools necessary to integrate the healing capacities of nature into their therapeutic practices. The center's thoughtful and scientifically-backed approach to training therapists not only enhances the wellness of practitioners but also augments the efficacy and reach of patient care, ultimately contributing to the global momentum toward embracing holistic, Nature Informed Therapy modalities.About BriteLife Recovery:BriteLife Recovery provides a comprehensive addiction treatment program, committed to offering a safe and supportive environment where patients can learn and practice recovery and coping skills amidst nature's embrace.

