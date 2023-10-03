Author Michelle Urra Announces Halloween Release Of New Children's Book,“Brain Juice”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Story of a fun zombie girl who loves healthy fruits mixed with zombie food will capture the delight of children everywhere

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Michelle Urra today announced her upcoming children's book called“Brain Juice” will be released on Halloween. The book has been beautifully illustrated by artist Wathmi de Zoysa and will be available as an e-book, paperback or hardcover on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and other websites.Urra was inspired to write a book that would delight all children, especially her daughter Melanie, with a message to include healthy fruit in everyone's daily meals. The premise of the book is that the newest addition to the zombie world, a little girl, is hungry for brains but still has the taste for what she ate before she was bitten and became a zombie.“Being a zombie can be tough,” said Urra.“The typical zombie diet isn't always appealing. A new zombie girl discovers a different way to follow the zombie diet. She prefers the juicy crunch of apples, the sweetness of strawberries and the fresh tropical taste of bananas. What will happen when she mixes them into a new juice with brains?”A great message to children in“Brain Juice” is that being a zombie shouldn't mean missing out on yummy and healthy fruits. When the little girl feels a hunger, she finds that the perfect, complete meal is fruit and brains mixed in a blender.About the AuthorMichelle Urra is a multi-faceted woman who enjoys the simple pleasures in life. She adores and values time spent with her daughter, who brings Urra endless joy and wonder. Urra hails from Ithaca, New York, and has always loved being a reader. Fantasy books, games and films are her inspiration. This genre makes her imagination run wild.###

