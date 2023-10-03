Solar Reflective Glass Market Expected To Reach $10.6 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 7.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Reflective Glass Market Insight

Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Solar Reflective Glass Market

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Solar Reflective Glass Market by Type (Reflective, Absorptive), by Coating Method (Hard Coated, Soft Coated), by Application (Automotive, Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The solar reflective glass market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Solar reflective glass refers to the specially coated glass that reflects a substantial share of sunlight and declines the amount of heat entering inside to make it more comfortable. It makes the indoor space brighter and fresher. Solar reflective glasses are used in numerous applications, such as commercial, residential, and automotive, to decrease the amount of solar heat entering the room.

Solar reflective glass is lightweight, delivers an amusing & comfortable environment, and provides high levels of natural light. Various types of coated solar glass are available, exhibiting different aesthetics such as reflective, tinted, and neutral. The coated solar reflective glass assists in reflecting the heat from the sun & maintaining the interior cooler in summer, and significantly reducing the amount of heat, that is able to pass through the space, offering a more usable and comfortable living space.

In addition, solar reflective glass has many applications in the construction industry. Roof, windows, skylights, facades- solar glass can be used in several ways in a building. Whether it is a commercial building such as a business center, shopping mall, or residential property, solar glass can be used for either of them. It can be used for both external and internal purposes.

Moreover, solar reflective glasses have a variety of advantages such as energy efficiency, sustainability, comfort, UV protection, and longer upholstery life, which may act as the major driving factor for the solar reflective glass market growth.

The solar reflective glass market analysis is segmented into type, coating method, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into reflective and absorptive. Depending on the coating method, it is fragmented into hard-coated and soft-coated. On the basis of application, it is segregated into automotive, commercial, and residential. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar Reflective Glass industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Solar Reflective Glass market include,

Chromogenics AB

e-Chromic Technologies

Corning, Gentex Corporation

Ravenbrick Llc

Euroglas GmbH

Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH

Polytron Technologies

saint Gobain

Guardian Industries Corporation

PPG Industries

NSG, Heliotrope Technologies

Central Glass

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Key findings of the study

1. In 2021, North America dominated the solar reflective glass with around 31.7% of the share in terms of revenue.

2. The reflective is the dominating segment with around 60.2% of the solar reflective glass market share in terms of revenue.

3. The hard-coated segment dominated the solar reflective glass with around 44.16% of the share in terms of revenue.

4. LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value.

5. The Soft Coated segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.3% in terms of revenue

6. The synthetic system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenue.

