Dotgo Drives Exponential Growth In RCS Business Messaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The RBM provider recorded its first quarter ever with more than 500 million RCS business messages sent

- Inderpal Mumick, CEO, DotgoPARIS, FRANCE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dotgo, a leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messages today announced that RCS business messaging traffic over its platforms doubled in the last quarter - recording its first quarter ever with more than 500 million RCS business messages exchanged. This milestone firmly establishes Dotgo as one of the largest and most scalable RCS business messaging platforms on a global scale.Dotgo's Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) and RBM Hub have been instrumental in driving messaging traffic in key markets such as India, Africa, LatAm, North America, and Europe.The Dotgo MaaP is the industry's leading solution for offering RCS Business Messaging (RBM) services, pre-integrated with Google Jibe and other major RCS infrastructure providers. It also supports industry standard APIs, onboarding, and verification across multiple carriers in a country or a region, even when they are using different RCS infra providers.Dotgo's RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Hub provides access to an extensive network, connecting with 71 carriers in 31 countries. The RBM Hub enables interconnectivity with leading global RCS platforms, providing access to enhanced analytics and advanced APIs. Using the Dotgo RBM Hub, aggregators and developers can empower many more local and global businesses to reach a wider customer base with engaging and intuitive rich media mobile messaging solutions, with single onboarding and verification across the global footprint. Dozens of aggregators and developers from around the world, including Globe Tele Services, Green Ads Global, Gupshup, iTouch, Lanck Telecom, Out There Media, Tracksend, Valuefirst, Vas2Nets, and Webex (by Cisco), amongst others, have integrated with Dotgo to send RCS messages to users.Businesses leveraging RCS messages on Dotgo's platforms are experiencing phenomenal Return on Investment (ROI) with impressive metrics, including up to a 99% message delivery rate, up to a 40% message read rate, and up to a 20% message response rate. These exceptional metrics highlight the effectiveness of Dotgo's RCS solutions in engaging customers and driving meaningful interactions.“We are absolutely delighted to witness the rapid growth in RCS business messaging this year, which is a testament to the rapidly growing RCS user base, and the intense demand for richer and more engaging communications. Customers crave engaging, interactive experiences, and RCS delivers just that. At Dotgo, our vision is clear: we aim to empower mobile operators to monetize RCS, while enabling aggregators and developers to quickly integrate RCS into their offerings”, said Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo.“During 2023, we've witnessed the number of devices capable of receiving RCS messages breaking the billion mark. At the end of 2023, there were 1.23 billion active RCS devices, an increase of 28% on the previous year. The RCS ecosystem is growing fast, and Dotgo's results show how this growth is now reaching the RCS Business Messaging market”, said Dario Betti, CEO of Mobile Ecosystem Forum, the organizing force behind RCS World, Paris.He added,“These results should bring the industry and brands to think more closely about the potential of RCS messaging. We believe 2024 will be an essential year in the adoption of RCS Business Messaging".Dotgo remains committed to the growth and development of RCS, continuing to invest heavily in this innovative communication channel. For instance, Dotgo is today showcasing an industry first - a QR code that users can click to initiate RCS Chats with MEF's agent to get information about RCS World.About DotgoDotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Bot Store®, world's first and largest directory of RCS bots, Dotgo MaaP, RichOTP®, RichSMS®, and the RBM Hub®. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. VisitGupshup enables better business-to-customer interactions through conversational engagement, powering over 10 billion messages per month. With Gupshup, over 45,000 businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success, across 40+ countries. VisitAggregators and developers who would like to take advantage of Dotgo's RCS platforms to engage with customers over RCS can contact Dotgo at . Mobile carriers who would like to take advantage of Dotgo scalable and reliable RCS platforms, as well as deep knowledge and experience in monetizing RCS business messages can contact- Dotgo at

Vandana V

Gupshup Technologies



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube