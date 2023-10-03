EU commissioner cautions of increasing far-right extremism risk in Europe

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, released a stern warning over the growing danger posed by far-right extremism in Europe.



Johansson made a point of highlighting the significance of global collaboration in the fight against financing for terrorists during the first "Counterterrorism Financing Forum" conducted in Brussels.



She stressed that there is an increasing risk of terrorism in Europe due to the emergence of far-right extremism. "Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson noted.



She continued by highlighting the outrageous actions taken by far-right violent extremists, who have started to act more publicly. These actions include planning rock concerts and promoting consumer goods to raise money for their extreme causes.



The hazy distinction between far-right extremism and terrorism, according to Johansson, is one of the key difficulties in addressing this growing threat.



The creation of phony charitable organizations and the use of cryptocurrency have made it more difficult to discern among both of them, she continued.

