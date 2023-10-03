Pentagon refuses to replace weapons transferred to Ukraine due to insufficient funds

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has issued a cautionary message to Congress, highlighting a pressing concern regarding the inadequacy of funds available to replace weaponry dispatched to Ukraine. This revelation has prompted apprehensions about the United States' capacity to effectively resupply its own armed forces, as reported by the Associated Press on Monday. In a letter addressed to congressional leaders, and subsequently obtained by the news outlet, the Pentagon urgently implored lawmakers to allocate additional funding for Ukraine. This plea follows closely on the heels of a last-minute budget agreement aimed at averting a potential disruption in federal government operations. Notably, the agreement did not encompass the extra funding for Kiev that had been initially requested by the White House.



Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord underscored the gravity of the situation, articulating the consequences of the funding shortfall in his letter. He emphasized that the department has already been compelled to implement measures to slow down the replenishment of its own forces as a precaution against an uncertain financial future. McCord went on to stress that any delay in adequately restocking the military could potentially undermine its state of readiness, potentially affecting its operational capacity.



This revelation illuminates a critical financial challenge faced by the Pentagon, one that directly impacts the vital process of sustaining military capabilities both domestically and in regions where United States support is extended, such as Ukraine. The urgency of the situation further underscores the intricacies of resource allocation within the defense apparatus and the profound implications of budgetary decisions on national security priorities. As the discussions between the Pentagon and Congress evolve, the outcome will bear significant weight on the readiness and operational effectiveness of the United States military in the face of evolving global challenges.





