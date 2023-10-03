Prime Minister Witnesses Graduation Ceremony Of Shafallah Center Affiliates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed the 2023 graduation ceremony of the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs affiliates, on Tuesday at the center's headquarters, and honored the graduates.

The graduation ceremony saw a song performed by the center's affiliates, in addition to displaying a video of the graduates.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, a number of senior officials from the Shafallah Center, members of the teaching and administrative staff, and parents of graduates.