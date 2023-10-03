Prime Minister Witnesses Graduation Ceremony Of Shafallah Center Affiliates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed the 2023 graduation ceremony of the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs affiliates, on Tuesday at the center's headquarters, and honored the graduates.
The graduation ceremony saw a song performed by the center's affiliates, in addition to displaying a video of the graduates.
The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, a number of senior officials from the Shafallah Center, members of the teaching and administrative staff, and parents of graduates.
MENAFN03102023000063011010ID1107180559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.