Female Students Discharged After Inhaling Insecticide In Karimah District-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Oct.3 (Petra) - Director of Abu Ubaida Al-Jarrah Hospital, Dr. Moayed Shakour, said majority of female students at Karimah Secondary School, who were earlier admitted for exposure to insecticide odors from a near farm, were discharged from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.In remarks to "Petra" on Tuesday, Shakour said 33 female students visited the hospital today after suffering coughing symptoms.10 students were admitted for medical observation, while 5 others were admitted a day earlier for follow up and all are in good condition, according to Shakour.In another statement to "Petra," Northern Jordan Valley District governor, Ali Hawamdeh, said a health investigation team, comprised of civil defense, health, and agriculture workers, checked the farm site and air and soil samples were administered, adding that quantities of insecticide used on the farm were tested as part of preventive measures to ensure public safety.He added that classes were suspended today at the school, indicating that legal measures are underway and responsible farm managers would be referred to the judiciary.