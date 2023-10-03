King Calls For Enhancing Public Servants' Awareness Of Integrity, Governance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission's (IACC) report for 2022, at Al Husseiniya Palace.Receiving the report from IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, King Abdullah called for stepping up awareness-raising efforts for public employees, across the board, on principles of integrity and governance.His Majesty urged the IACC to continue to develop its work and to build the capacities of its employees, as well as to move forward with digital transformation to facilitate implementing its duties.For his part, Hijazi said the commission has contributed to retrieving JD517 million over the years 2019-2022.He spoke about the digital transformation process at the IACC, including connectivity systems and systems to manage cases and settlements, noting that the commission encourages public servants to make the right decisions without hesitation, as the IACC distinguishes between oversight in decision-making and corruption crimes.Hijazi said the IACC works on enhancing public trust in state institutions by promoting the national integrity system, which is based on five pillars: the rule of law; accountability; transparency, justice, equality and equal opportunities; as well as good governance.The IACC focuses on spreading awareness by organising courses and workshops for public servants and civil society organisations, according to Hijazi, who added that the commission launched this year the results of the National Integrity Index, which measures the adherence of 100 public institutions, ministries, and selected public commissions to national integrity standards.Hijazi said the institutions included in the index have already started working with the IACC on addressing shortcomings to perform better on the 2024 integrity index.