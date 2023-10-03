Deal Signed To Promote Jordanian Products In Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an economic center to display Jordanian products in Iraq.The deal was inked in Baghdad by JCI President Fathi Jaghbir and IFI head Adil Okab, according to a JCI statement.Jaghbir said the memorandum outlines plans to establish a Jordanian economic center in Iraq, which will oversee several initiatives designed to bolster cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, with a focus on industrial development.He announced plans to launch a joint industrial chamber between Jordan and Iraq as well as a permanent exhibition in both countries.Okab emphasized the agreement's importance in boosting economic cooperation through forming joint committees to develop the industry.