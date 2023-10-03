Trump`s trail starts in New York city

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump made his way to a Manhattan courthouse on Monday, confronting accusations of sustained misrepresentation regarding the worth of his enterprises and properties. The allegations assert that Trump deliberately inflated these valuations to obtain more favorable loans and insurance premiums. In the event of an adverse ruling in this civil case, Trump could potentially face a prohibition on conducting business activities in the state of New York.



Escorted by his Secret Service detail, Trump arrived at the court prepared to address the legal proceedings. Addressing reporters outside the courthouse, he vehemently denounced the lawsuit leveled against him, branding it a "witch hunt" and decrying it as "a disgrace." Trump expressed his belief that the case had been expedited with the intent of impeding his prospective 2024 election campaign, characterizing it as a politicized effort. He emphatically asserted, "There is no crime. The crime is against me."



This legal battle stems from a lawsuit filed in September of the previous year by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and the Trump Organization. James seeks damages totaling USD250 million, alongside the potential imposition of a ban precluding Trump from engaging in business endeavors within the state of New York.



The allegations against Trump and the ensuing legal proceedings have garnered significant attention due to their potential implications for the former president's business interests and political aspirations. The trial marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal scrutiny faced by Trump, with the outcome expected to have far-reaching consequences for his future activities within the state of New York and potentially beyond. As the proceedings unfold, they will undoubtedly be closely monitored by legal experts, political analysts, and the wider public alike.



MENAFN03102023000045015687ID1107180549