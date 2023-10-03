(MENAFN) A recent paper by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised alarm over the emergence of treatment-resistant bacterial strains entering Western Europe through wounded Ukrainian soldiers and fleeing civilians. This concerning development highlights the significant health implications stemming from the ongoing conflict. Even prior to the conflict, experts had voiced concerns about Ukraine's limited capacity to monitor and contain the spread of these infections within its borders.



Published just last month, the CDC paper underscores the severity of the situation. It reported the discovery of six distinct antibiotic-resistant infections within the body of an injured Ukrainian soldier receiving treatment at a military hospital in Germany. The soldier, who had sustained severe burns in a vehicle fire, had been transferred between hospitals in Dnipropetrovsk and Kiev before ultimately being evacuated to Germany for further care.



German researchers further identified that some of these infections had been present in the wounds of Ukrainians engaged in combat in the Donbass regions since 2014. It is believed that these strains likely originated and developed within Ukrainian healthcare facilities, emphasizing the pressing need for enhanced infection control measures within the country's medical infrastructure.



This revelation amplifies the existing concerns surrounding the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a global health challenge that has been further exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.



The movement of wounded soldiers and fleeing civilians across borders brings with it the potential for these highly resistant strains to infiltrate new regions, posing a considerable risk to public health in Western Europe.



As the conflict persists, it is imperative for both Ukrainian and international healthcare authorities to collaborate in implementing rigorous measures to mitigate the further spread of these treatment-resistant infections. Addressing this critical issue is essential not only for safeguarding the health of those directly impacted by the conflict, but also for preventing a broader public health crisis in Western Europe.



MENAFN03102023000045015687ID1107180536