Space Program Imbues Japanese Aerospace Agency To Play Ball With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Japanese
Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is ready to cooperate with
Azerbaijan within the framework of the international space program
"Artemis", JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said during a press
conference at the 74th International Astronautical Congress,
Trend reports.
"We would like and are ready to establish cooperation with
Azerbaijan under the Artemis Accords agreement, which will allow us
to expand our joint participation in space research and
development," he said.
Yamakawa added that at the moment, JAXA is successfully
cooperating with Azercosmos, deepening partnership and
participation in various projects and research.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership
with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos)
and the International Astronautical Federation, started in Baku on
October 2.
The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. About 150 companies are represented at the
International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall.
The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until
October 6.
