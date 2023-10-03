Member Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidium Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Member of the
Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018-2022, member of the
International Nizami Ganjavi Center Sefik Dzaferovic has sent a
letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
My sincere congratulations on reclaiming historical territories
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This was a basic condition for justice, stability and prosperity
for all people in the South Caucasus. Karabakh belongs to
Azerbaijan and will always remain its part.
Mr. President, thank you for your personal commitment to
strengthen the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia
and Herzegovina.
Looking forward to seeing you at XI Global Baku Forum in March
2024," the letter said.
