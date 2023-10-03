Member Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidium Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018-2022, member of the International Nizami Ganjavi Center Sefik Dzaferovic has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

My sincere congratulations on reclaiming historical territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was a basic condition for justice, stability and prosperity for all people in the South Caucasus. Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and will always remain its part.

Mr. President, thank you for your personal commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Looking forward to seeing you at XI Global Baku Forum in March 2024," the letter said.