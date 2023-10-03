Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Electricity Generated By Sugovushan Hpps

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. "Sugovushan-1" and
"Sugovushan-2" small derivational hydroelectric power plants (HPPs)
located on the Tartar river have totally generated 21.8 million kWh
of electricity from the beginning of the resumption of work until
October 1, 2023, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, the opening of these
facilities took place on October 3, 2021.
Both of the HPPs consist of three hydraulic units.
Hydraulic units of "Sugovushan-1" have a total capacity of 4.8
MW (1.6 MW each), and those of“Sugovushan-2” have a total capacity
of three MW (one MW each).
Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 154.2 million
kilowatt-hours (kWh) from January through August 2023.
Electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period
amounted to 19.2 billion kWh.
Meanwhile, electricity exports by Azerbaijan totaled 1.53
billion kWh, while imports were 169.3 million kWh.
The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity
in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than
three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1
million kWh.
