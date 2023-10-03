Khirdalan Municipality To Host Job Fair In Baku Under Mayors For Economic Growth Initiative (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the support of the European Union and UNDP, the Khirdalan
Municipality organised a public job fair called“1001 Jobs” in
Khirdalan city. As part of the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG)
initiative, the job fair aimed to support employment generation and
increase public-private partnership opportunities in this
location.
The event was attended by the officials of the Executive Power
of Absheron District, the Center for Works with Municipalities
under the Ministry of Justice, the Khirdalan Municipality, also the
State Employment Agency, the State Agency on Vocational Education,
and UNDP. The Fair brought together around 30 private sector
companies operating in hospitality and tourism, education,
publishing, food, alternative energy, and the construction sector.
The companies informed the visitors about their ongoing employment
and internship opportunities and provided some creative sessions to
select potential employees.
The“1001 Jobs” Fair attracted over 1000 visitors with their
dynamic stands, interactive games, and competitions. The target
group was 14-29 aged local youth who were about to choose a new
career, looking for a job, or new learning paths to improve their
knowledge and skills.
As in line with the thematic direction, the event was supported
by the EU-funded and UNDP implemented the“VET for the Future”
project. To this aim, the Vocational Education Center on Culture
and Crafts, the VE Center on Tourism and Social Services, the VE
Center on IT and Communications, the VE Center on Processing
Industry, the VE Center on Industry and Innovations joined the fair
with some signature masterclasses and offered hands-on experiences
for the visitors.
At the fair, career specialists provided free consultation
sessions to the youth and helped them with CV writing, interview
tips and networking.
The Khirdalan Municipality is one of the two local authorities
from Azerbaijan selected as a beneficiary of“Portfolio Journey”
stream of Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative. Over the last year
the municipal team has developed an Urban Transformation Portfolio
called“Entrepreneurship & Young Talent”. The main intent of their
portfolio is to create an enabling innovative business environment;
leverage and retain existing local talent, and gradually attract
talent from outside; establish a new and distinct place identity,
also diversify and strengthen the interaction between the Khirdalan
Municipality and its residents.
Being one of the frontrunner cities under the M4EG network, the
Khirdalan Municipality will continue its efforts to support youth
while involving the private sector and other agents to further
sustainable development of the area.
This Job Fair is the first in a series of events to be held in
Khirdalan city till the end of 2024.
Starting from 2021 The Mayors for Economic Growth Facility is
run by UNDP, in close cooperation with the EU, the local
authorities, and a range of other partners.
