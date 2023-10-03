Khirdalan Municipality To Host Job Fair In Baku Under Mayors For Economic Growth Initiative (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the support of the European Union and UNDP, the Khirdalan Municipality organised a public job fair called“1001 Jobs” in Khirdalan city. As part of the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) initiative, the job fair aimed to support employment generation and increase public-private partnership opportunities in this location.

The event was attended by the officials of the Executive Power of Absheron District, the Center for Works with Municipalities under the Ministry of Justice, the Khirdalan Municipality, also the State Employment Agency, the State Agency on Vocational Education, and UNDP. The Fair brought together around 30 private sector companies operating in hospitality and tourism, education, publishing, food, alternative energy, and the construction sector. The companies informed the visitors about their ongoing employment and internship opportunities and provided some creative sessions to select potential employees.

The“1001 Jobs” Fair attracted over 1000 visitors with their dynamic stands, interactive games, and competitions. The target group was 14-29 aged local youth who were about to choose a new career, looking for a job, or new learning paths to improve their knowledge and skills.

As in line with the thematic direction, the event was supported by the EU-funded and UNDP implemented the“VET for the Future” project. To this aim, the Vocational Education Center on Culture and Crafts, the VE Center on Tourism and Social Services, the VE Center on IT and Communications, the VE Center on Processing Industry, the VE Center on Industry and Innovations joined the fair with some signature masterclasses and offered hands-on experiences for the visitors.

At the fair, career specialists provided free consultation sessions to the youth and helped them with CV writing, interview tips and networking.

The Khirdalan Municipality is one of the two local authorities from Azerbaijan selected as a beneficiary of“Portfolio Journey” stream of Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative. Over the last year the municipal team has developed an Urban Transformation Portfolio called“Entrepreneurship & Young Talent”. The main intent of their portfolio is to create an enabling innovative business environment; leverage and retain existing local talent, and gradually attract talent from outside; establish a new and distinct place identity, also diversify and strengthen the interaction between the Khirdalan Municipality and its residents.

Being one of the frontrunner cities under the M4EG network, the Khirdalan Municipality will continue its efforts to support youth while involving the private sector and other agents to further sustainable development of the area.

This Job Fair is the first in a series of events to be held in Khirdalan city till the end of 2024.

Starting from 2021 The Mayors for Economic Growth Facility is run by UNDP, in close cooperation with the EU, the local authorities, and a range of other partners.