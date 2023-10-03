Russia Reacts To Armenia's Ratification Of Rome Statute

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Kremlin
regards Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute as an incorrect
step from the point of view of bilateral relations, which will
require finding a diplomatic solution for the Russian Federation,
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.
According to Peskov, Russia considers Armenian people brotherly,
but Moscow has questions to the leadership of this country.
"The Kremlin does not agree with Yerevan's criticism of
bilateral mechanisms and the CSTO," he added.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court (ICC).
Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999, but did not ratify it.
The Armenian government sent a draft of ratification of the Rome
Statute of the ICC to the parliament on September 1, 2023.
In March, the ICC pre-trial chamber issued arrest warrants for
Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudswoman Maria
Lvova-Belova. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Armenia's
ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC would have negative
consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107180527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.