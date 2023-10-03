Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Antonivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched an airstrike on Antonivka, Kherson region. According to preliminary information, at least three local residents have been injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupying forces launched an airstrike on Antonivka," the report says.

According to preliminary information, three local residents were injured. There may be people under the rubble of buildings.

The regional administration noted that the information is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 54-year-old woman was injured in Russian shelling of the village of Kindiyka in the suburbs of Kherson. Around 13:20, the occupiers attacked the settlement. A 54-year-old woman who was in the yard of the house was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.