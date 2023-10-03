Russians Shell Dniprovsky District Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, damaging private buildings.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Сity Military Administration, wrote about it on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Around noon, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.
As noted, private houses were damaged.
Mrochko also informs that a person was probably injured as a result of the recent hostile shelling of the Kherson suburbs. The information is being clarified.
As reported, the enemy fired on the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region in the morning, one person was preliminarily injured
