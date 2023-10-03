Batik Art Works Of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist On Display In Latvia

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Inna Kostina has demonstrated her
batik art works in Latvia city of Liepaja.
Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia and Liepaja
Museum, the exhibition "Silk Universe" brought together the Liepaja
municipality representatives, cultural figures, journalists, as
well as art connoisseurs, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, Liepaja Museum director Dace Karkla
expressed satisfaction that the institution she heads is hosting an
exhibition of renowned Azerbaijani artist.
She underlined that the current exhibition is an excellent
opportunity for a deeper understanding of the Azerbaijani and
Latvian cultures.
Liepaja Museum director expressed confidence that the exhibition
will contribute to the further strengthening of cultural ties
between Latvia and Azerbaijan.
The First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia
Bakhtiyar Musayev, poke about Inna Kostina's art, noting that the
artist's art works on the themes of Absheron and the Simurg bird,
as well as kelagayi, unite major elements of Azerbaijani culture
and identity.
He recalled that Traditional art and symbolism of kelagayi was
included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.
Artist Inna Kostina informed the guests of the event about the
exhibition. She stressed that the ideas expressed in the works
presented at the exhibition reflect the spirit, customs and
traditions, and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people.
Over the past years, Inna Kostina has taken part in more than
250 various exhibitions. Inna Kostina is famous as an original
painter as well as one of the best silk painting specialists on the
batik technique.
Since 1987, her works have been represented at the museums and
galleries in countries like Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Italy and
many others.
The artist also spoke about the kelagayi, which she worked on
for 30 years.
Batik art works with the image of the Simurgh bird, kelagayi
collection and beautiful landscapes aroused great public interest.
The exhibition was widely covered by local media in Latvia.
On the same day, Inna Kostina gave a lecture to students of the
Liepaja School of Music, Art and Design, where she shared her
experience, spoke about Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and
batik art.
The exhibition will last until November 26.