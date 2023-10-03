Azerbaijan-France Working Group On Inter-Parliamentary Relations Suspend Its Activity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Working Group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan
on Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations has stopped its
activity, Azernews reports, citing the Group.
The Working Group of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan on
inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and France accepts
with regret the information about the suspension of the activities
of the France-Azerbaijani friendship group and the working group in
the National Assembly of the Republic of France.
Taking into account the mentioned information, the
Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations working group
temporarily suspends its activities and relations with the
France-Azerbaijan friendship group until appropriate steps are
taken by France.
