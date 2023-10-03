President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Construction Of Road To Imishli - Decree


10/3/2023 9:18:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the allocation of 15.8 million manat ($9.3 million) for the construction of the Aghsu–Kurdamir–Bahramtepe (71 km)–Mammadli–Aghamalilar–Alyetmazli–Allahmadatli–Telishli highway in Imishli district.

The full text of the order can be found at the link.

MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107180520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search