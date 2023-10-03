President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Construction Of Road To Imishli - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the allocation of 15.8
million manat ($9.3 million) for the construction of the
Aghsu–Kurdamir–Bahramtepe (71
km)–Mammadli–Aghamalilar–Alyetmazli–Allahmadatli–Telishli highway
in Imishli district.
The full text of the order can be found at the link.
