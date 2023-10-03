Startup Venture Entrepreneur Shares His Formula For Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.: Serial Entrepreneurs' Secrets Revealed!" by Colin C. Campbell is released

with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.: Serial Entrepreneurs' Secrets Revealed! by Colin C. Campbell is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon .

There's no shortage of media reporting that explores why startup companies fail-but what do those who succeed have in common? In his new book, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., Colin Campbell is on a mission to crack the code on entrepreneurial success.

From his formative years on a Canadian family farm to successfully exiting companies that today are valued at more than a billion dollars, Campbell collects firsthand experiences in helping build, scale, and sell startup companies. He also shares insights from fellow serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

In Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., Campbell keeps his winning formula simple, leading his readers from the initial idea to the high-value sale. He provides real-life examples, best practices, and "Golden Nuggets" of wisdom derived from both his successes and failures. Topics include vetting your idea, picking an all-star team of partners and employees, finding the right investors and funding, preparing for negotiations, and how to repeat the formula-each time better and faster.

"I don't pretend to be the next Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Elon Musk-and I don't want to be," said Campbell. "What I am is an entrepreneur who has successfully built small businesses over and over again. And like many other serial entrepreneurs, I've had wins and losses. But even the losses have helped me figure out what makes this formula different. By focusing on building a solid foundation and knowing what to look out for, I believe this strategy can dramatically increase your chances of success."

About Colin C. Campbell

Hailing from his family's farm in Canada, Colin Campbell has been an entrepreneur since launching a tech business with his brother in the early 1990s. Since then, some of his many startups he and partners have launched include internet companies like Internet Direct Canada, Tucows

(TCX), GeeksforLess, Hostopia, HipOptical, .CLUB Domains, Escape Club and pet product brand Paw. His companies have won numerous awards and earned recognition from publications like Profit and Inc. 5000. In his desire to support other entrepreneurs, he cofounded Startup and co-hosts the live show and podcast Serial Entrepreneur: Secrets Revealed! Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, he loves spending time with his wife Kim, their two children, and their dogs.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.

