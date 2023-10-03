ZENB Yellow Pea Pasta Lands At Jewel-Osco Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chicago-based real ingredient pioneer expands its retail footprint by bringing its award-winning single ingredient pasta to stores across Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a yellow pea revolution hits grocery store shelves as ZENB , a Chicago-based plant-full food company, debuts its award-winning, single ingredient pasta at Jewel-Osco stores across the greater Chicagoland area including suburban stores. ZENB, pioneer in the use of the yellow pea legume as the core ingredient in food products, first launched in grocers at the end of August in Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide and is continuing its aggressive expansion into retail to bring better-for-you foods made with real ingredients to consumers across the country – and now, its own backyard.

ZENB, pioneer of the yellow pea legume in better-for-you foods, is now available in Jewel-Osco stores with a variety of gluten-free, protein-packed pastas and wholesome, on-the-go meal solutions.

Continue Reading

Rallying people to Eat Like It Matters, ZENB uses a plant-full approach to reinvent pantry staples that are genuinely delicious without compromising on taste or texture.

Their signature product line, ZENB Pasta, is made with a single ingredient, whole yellow peas including the skins. ZENB Pasta offers an al dente experience that rivals wheat pasta, but with wholesome nutritional benefits including 20 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per 3.5 ounce serving. Designed with functional nutrition and various lifestyles in mind, ZENB Pasta is also gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and contains beneficial vitamins and minerals.

The premium pasta products from ZENB can now be found at Chicagoland Jewel-Osco stores. Consumers can purchase the full range of products including a variety of popular, classic pasta shapes and wholesome on-the-go meal solutions including:



Pasta lovers nostalgic favorite Spaghetti

Short pastas Elbows, Penne, and Rotini

Quick-cooking Agile pasta (an original ZENB creation ready in about 3 minutes) On-the-go Agile Bowls (which include quick-cooking pasta Agile plus delicious flavor packets) in four globally inspired flavor combinations: Tomato Basil Pesto, Mexican Street Corn, Red Pepper Harissa and Zesty Garlic Spinach).

"At ZENB, we want to change minds and attitudes when it comes to better-for-you-foods," said Hugo Pérez, vice president of marketing and chief storyteller, ZENB U.S. "Consumers have had to settle for good-enough for too long but by harnessing the goodness of nature and the power of the yellow pea, we are revolutionizing pantry staples and creating products that become a first choice, not simply an alternative."

The Jewel-Osco launch comes on the tailwinds of the brand's partnership with the Chicago Cubs, further solidifying its commitment to the community. Named a Proud Partner of the Chicago Cubs for the 2023-2024 MLB seasons, ZENB is now being offered at Wrigley Field. As the first gluten-free pasta served at the Friendly Confines, ZENB is showcasing the power of plant-fuel for high performance through a rotating menu of recipes at the stadium's premier clubs.

"This is an exciting and momentous time at ZENB as we continue to grow our retail presence with our products now available at Jewel-Osco stores throughout the region," said Taichi Sakabe, Chief Operating Officer, ZENB U.S. "Working with hometown Chicago organizations and legacy brands like Jewel-Osco and the Chicago Cubs reflects our home-grown roots and allows us to continue to spread our message to Eat Like It Matters and showcase how ZENB is creating a revolution within the plant-based category."

Foodies also had the opportunity to for sneak-peak samples of ZENB's plant-powered offerings at various Jewel-Osco locations last week, and can catch the ZENB Pasta Lounge Tour, a mobile food-truck experience serving up freshly prepared, chef-inspired recipes featuring ZENB Pasta at a variety of other locations as the tour continues around the country. More information on the tour can be found by following along with the brand on Instagram ,

Facebook , and

Twitter , or by visiting ZENB/pasta-lounge .

ZENB is also currently available at Central Market stores across Texas, Green Acres Market stores in Oklahoma, and recently launched at 381 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide as part of the Sprouts Innovation Table, which introduces consumers to new and notable specialty food items. The brand plans to introduce other popular yellow pea-based pasta, snack time options, and specialty food products throughout the remainder of 2023 as they continue to evolve their offerings and expand across a variety of food categories. To learn more about the brand or to find ZENB at a retail location near you, you can visit zenb .

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee)

is a plant-based food company committed to helping people Eat Like It Matters. We

exist to cultivate more conscientious eating...

in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us.

A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago.

We take a plant-full approach as we reinvent everyday food using only real ingredients.

Embracing the Japanese zenbu (全部)

concept of WHOLE, we add less and waste nothing to unleash the flavor & nutrients of plants.

ZENB offers a range of products that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta, ZENB Cracker Crisps, and on-the-go ZENB Agile Bowls, with an ongoing pipeline of products launching

regularly.

Our food development legacy stretches back over 200 years with a nature-driven, upcycling approach. To reinforce the importance of plant-forward fuel for high performance lifestyles, ZENB has teamed up with leading global sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit

ZENB

or follow along on

Instagram ,

Facebook ,

Pinterest , and

Twitter .

Agency H5 for

ZENB

815-762-8170

[email protected]

SOURCE ZENB