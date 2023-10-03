Mesh Payments Named To The 2023 CB Insights' Fintech 100 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mesh recognized for a second year for its achievements in spend management

NEW YORK

, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CB Insights today named Mesh Payments to its sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking (previously the Fintech 250) - showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies of 2023.

"Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year's Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more," said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. "Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next."

"We see a growing number of global enterprises looking to modernize their travel and expenses management platform, increase finance automation, and give their employees a better, frictionless experience," said Oded Zehavi, co-founder & CEO, Mesh Payments. "We are honored that CB Insights recognized the concrete value that Mesh delivers to its customers by featuring us on their Fintech 100 list for the second consecutive year."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including - including equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores, and Yardstiq transcripts - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

‍The

CB Insights recognition comes on the heels of 3X growth in the 1H 2023 against prior 1H year revenue, expansion of global card infrastructure across Europe, UK and APAC and the launch of Travel Management capabilities for the Mesh Travel and Expense Management

platform.

Mesh fills a significant gap in the corporate travel market with the industry's only TMC-agnostic solution integrated with global corporate cards and expense automation.

Quick Facts on the 2023 Fintech 100:



Equity funding and deals: The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019.

Unicorns: There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list. Global Reach: This year's winners represent 24 different countries across the globe. Forty-three percent of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 12 winners, followed by Singapore with 7. Additionally, some emerging markets stand out with multiple winners this year. For example, India has 3 winners, while Indonesia and Egypt each have 2.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit .

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payment is the travel and expense management platform for global enterprises and uniquely meets the needs of distributed workforces and multinational companies. Finance teams rely on Mesh to power automate manual accounting tasks, and optimize spend and finance workflows.

Mesh powers some of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Monday, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, and Snyk. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn.

