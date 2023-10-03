Hairmax Partners With Breastcancer To Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax, the pioneer and global leader in hair growth transformation, announced today that it will donate a percentage of sales during the month of October to support Breastcancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Each year in the United States, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men. Breastcancer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the most reliable and up-to-date information about breast cancer and breast health to their online community.

For over 23 years, the organization has helped 222 million people from around the world make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions regarding their treatment.

"We are honored to support Breastcancer, as we wholeheartedly embrace their mission to empower and uplift breast cancer survivors on their journey towards recovery and reclaiming their lives," stated, Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer of Hairmax.

Though chemotherapy has made significant strides in successfully treating breast cancer, it often leads to excessive or complete hair loss. Furthermore, once chemotherapy is complete, the regrowth of hair tends to be thinner and sparser than before treatment. The psychosocial and quality-of-life consequences of hair loss due to chemotherapy can be profound, resulting in anxiety, depression, lowered self-esteem, and diminished overall well-being.

"The support from partners like Hairmax allows Breastcancer to empower people with the confidence, clarity, and knowledge they need when facing a diagnosis. Going through breast cancer can be one of the most challenging experiences in someone's life, which is why we are dedicated to helping people by providing expert guidance and critical resources," said Rita Lusen, VP of Partnerships & Development.

Hairmax offers laser therapy as a non-drug medical treatment for hair loss, clinically proven to be safe and effective without harmful side effects. Recognizing the emotional impact of hair loss, Hairmax aims to facilitate the post-chemo recovery journey by helping breast cancer survivors regain their confidence and sense of self. Hairmax products, including laser therapy devices and transformative hair care, are available for purchase on with prices ranging from $19 to $1899. In an effort to further support Breastcancer, Hairmax will donate up to $5000 of proceeds from sales during the month of October.

ABOUT BREASTCANCER

Breastcancer is a leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer education and support. Their mission is to engage and empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., has reached 222 million people worldwide since inception. Visit Breastcancer for more information.

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at Amazon, QVC and in prestigious retail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

