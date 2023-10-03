Myrna Soto Joins Huntress' Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced that industry veteran Myrna Soto , who has more than three decades of experience in corporate leadership and cybersecurity, has been elected to Huntress' Board of Directors.



Soto brings information technology and security experience and distinction, leading and advising cybersecurity best practices to global businesses and their consumers. Soto is the former Global CISO at Comcast Corp., Chief Strategy and Trust Officer at Forcepoint, COO at an award-winning managed security services provider, and she has held numerous technical leadership roles at American Express, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Soto's influence has also been substantiated by her public board and governance experience at multi-billion dollar public companies.

“There has never been a more critical time to protect SMBs from cyberthreats than right now, which is why I'm thrilled to be joining Huntress' Board of Directors alongside a team that understands the importance of this mission and places people at the center of everything they do,” Soto said.“It's an honor to be a member of this diverse team that is so highly regarded by their customers and is fueled by an innovative spirit to disrupt a market that has long failed to serve the SMBs who make up the backbone of the global economy.”

Soto's experience leading companies in multiple industries at various phases of growth, and her excellence in understanding the voice of the customer and their struggles are just some of the traits that make her the perfect fit to join Huntress' board as the company experiences continued expansion.

“Any company can add former executives from 'market-leading' brands to their board. Myrna rises above the masses with her unwavering commitment to elevating global SMBs. Her grasp on the voice of the customer, deep knowledge of their cybersecurity gaps, and ability to relate to their struggles make her the perfect fit to join Huntress' board at this stage of the company,” said Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan.“We're excited to welcome her to Huntress' Board of Directors and we look forward to tapping into her expertise as we continue building an iconic company of consequence capable of operating under the scrutiny of the public markets.”

Soto serves on the Boards of TriNet (NYSE: TNET), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), Popular Bank/Banco Popular (Nasdaq: BPOP) and Consumers Energy (NYSE: CMS), all of which directly serve the SMB market and have been massively successful in doing so. She also serves on the boards of several privately held organizations, many of which are in the cybersecurity landscape. She holds a Masters of Business Administration and a Masters of Science from Nova Southeastern University.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations, and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit huntress or follow us on social media at @HuntressLabs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or on LinkedIn: .

