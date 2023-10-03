Solésence Beauty Science Named One Of The Top 100 Finalists For The 22Nd Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, today announced that it has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists still in the running for the 22nd annual Chicago Innovation Awards .

The awards celebrate the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region across all organization sizes, sectors and industries. Over 600 business and civic leaders will come together to honor the winners when they are announced on November 16th at the UIC Forum.

The Company was named for the Solésence KleairTM technology, which is available exclusively through Solésence finished goods. The innovation optimizes zinc oxide to improve its efficacy and aesthetics while boasting best-in-class skin health claims and retaining the purity to meet global requirements.

Solésence KleairTM enables the active prevention of skin damage caused by UV and pollution by intercepting and quenching exogenous free radicals before they enter the skin, shielding antioxidants and preventing lipid peroxidation. In this way, the technology solves critical health and accessibility issues in the beauty space, making vital, best-in-class skin health products accessible to people of all skin tones, and enabling the development and commercialization of new textures and formats in the mineral space.

“Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation.“The impact that this year's nominees generated is profound – their new products and services generated $3.8 billion in revenues and created over 10,000 new jobs.”

“This is an exciting moment for our Company and for our community. By expanding skin protection beyond the standard sunscreen format and offering daily-use skincare and makeup products with unique versatility that people absolutely love, we believe that we have played a strong role in expanding sunscreen use to all consumer groups regardless of skin color, skin type and lifestyle. Through this work, we believe we have enhanced lives through healthy skin – and we look forward to enhancing as many lives as possible as we continue to grow,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are honored to see Solésence KleairTM among an impressive group of nominees for the 22nd annual Chicago Innovation Awards. We are excited about the future of our technology platform and the value it creates for our brand partners and in consumers' daily lives,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer.

As one of the Top 100 Finalists, Solésence Beauty Science will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on October 3rd led by top faculty who teach innovation at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Each of the Top 100 Finalists is also in the running for the annual“People's Choice Award,” selected through online balloting at .

Out of the Top 100 Finalists, the judges will select 20 winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards. In addition to being celebrated at the Chicago Innovation Awards on November 16th, the winners will be invited to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City and receive widespread media recognition.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function - enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence's innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

