Volvo Car CANADA Announces Pricing For 2025 Volvo EX30

With an attractive starting price of just $53,700, Volvo customers can get a premium fully electric SUV for a similar price to an internal combustion engine-powered equivalent.

An espresso shot of Volvo Cars

Volvo EX30 confidently distills our Scandinavian design principles into a smaller, more concentrated package.

Customers can configure their EX30 with the choice of five exterior colours – Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White, or Onyx Black – ranging from bold and playful, to pure and elegant.

Moving inside, EX30 invites both drivers and passengers to experience the luxury of minimalistic Scandinavian design, using a combination of natural and recycled leather-free materials. Four unique interior design expressions – Mist, Pine, Indigo, & Breeze – are brilliantly complemented by five available ambient light themes, each inspired by Swedish landscapes, making it easy to create a personal EX30.

Big on features, too

The Volvo EX30 comes with all the safety you'd expect from a Volvo car. Engineered to help protect the people on the inside, as well as the world around it, using our extensive knowledge from real world accidents and injuries.

Designed to have the lowest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date*, EX30 is also big on planetary safety, and represents a major step in the company's ambitions to be a fully electric car company by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.

Standard on every Volvo EX30 is Google built-in, featuring native Google Maps and Google Assistant. Also standard is wireless Apple CarPlay, and a range of advanced safety features including a Driver Alert System with Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) as standard, Door Opening Alert, Front & Rear Collision mitigation.

Upgrading to the Plus package level, EX30 owners can enjoy an immersive sound experience by Harman Kardon Premium Sound, a panoramic roof, as well as 19” wheels and a dual tone roof in Onyx Black.

The Ultra package level includes highlights like the next generation of Pilot Assist with Lane Change Assistance, 360o Camera with 3D view, and Park Pilot Assist.

For the Canadian winters, the EX30 will come standard with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Details on the full consumer offer will be available in the coming weeks.*

Highly capable powertrains

The choice of two flexible and efficient electric propulsion options means the EX30 can conquer any journey, from commuting and city driving to weekend adventures.

With up to 442 kilometers of EPA estimated fully electric range* – the Single Motor Extended Range variant of the Volvo EX30 will be offered with the choice of three package levels.