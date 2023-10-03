Owners Bank's Offerings Now Available To Small Businesses In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middletown, CONNECTICUT, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a digital bank created by Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut to meet the unique needs of small business owners, announced today that the bank's offerings are now available to small business owners in Pennsylvania.

Owners Bank's products and services are designed specifically for small business owners, who account for a tremendous portion of the economy but are often at a disadvantage when it comes to getting the resources necessary to succeed. Through this expansion, small business owners in Pennsylvania can now access the bank's digital tools and offerings – including loans, checking and savings accounts, credit card, and a suite of apps that make managing a business easier for busy owners.

Until now, small business owners in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. have felt underrepresented by the banking industry, with more than 84% sharing that they are frustrated with the performance and support of their current bank.

“Pennsylvania is home to 1.1 million small businesses, which account for 99.6% of businesses in the state, and it is time a bank caters to the needs of those business owners,” said David Mitchell, founder and CEO of Owners Bank.“Owners Bank was started by a team of former small business owners and banking veterans. We understand the unique needs of those owners, and want to ensure that owners have the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive.”

Launched in April 2023 by Liberty Bank, Owners Bank is all business, no BS, providing small business owners with high-tech, high-touch solutions designed to make managing finances easier and accessing cash faster.

“Currently, many small business owners find themselves jumping through the hoops of big banks with little to no reward,” said Mitchell.“Through our 'no BS' approach, Owners Bank gives small business owners who wear so many hats the tools they need to manage their business in a way that big banks cannot.”

To learn more, visit .

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Middletown, Connecticut-based Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending products and services. The company's U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. To learn more, visit .

Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.