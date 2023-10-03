Blockchain Finance Market To Reach $79.3 Billion, Globally By 2032 At 60.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Blockchain Finance Market by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Others), by Application (Cross-border Payments and Settlement, Trade Finance, Asset Management, Identity Verification, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" . According to the report, the global blockchain finance market generated $792.3 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $79.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 60.5% from 2023 to 2032. Request PDF Brochure: Prime Determinants of Growth The growing need for efficient and simplified procedures within the financial sector is expected to drive the growth of the global blockchain finance market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, scalability remains a persistent concern, which may hamper the blockchain finance market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the integration of blockchain with emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the blockchain finance market during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $792.3 million Market Size in 2032 $79.3 billion CAGR 60.5% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Government initiatives and regulatory support Increasing applications of blockchain beyond cryptocurrency, like identity verification, supply chain management, and healthcare records Opportunities The rising popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions Blockchain usage in traditional financial institutions Restraints Regulatory uncertainty and compliance issues

COVID-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global blockchain finance market. During the pandemic period, the decentralized finance (DeFi) field witnessed substantial growth and attention, and it emerged as a potential alternative to traditional banking systems for businesses and individuals.



The pandemic highlighted the significance of financial inclusion, particularly when people experienced difficulties accessing regular banking services owing to lockdowns and limitations.

Moreover, in response to the pandemic's fears, major enterprises in the blockchain finance market made considerable investments and changed their digital strategy.





Type: Public Blockchain Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share by 2032

The public blockchain sub-segment of the global blockchain finance market accounted for the largest share of 40.2% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 61.4% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because the immutability of public blockchains assures the security of information-once validated, it remains unchangeable.

Application: Cross-border Payments and Settlement Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The cross-border payments and settlement sub-segment of the global blockchain finance Industry accounted for the largest share of 30.1% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 61.6% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because using the blockchain system for cross-border payments can help the global economy.

Region: North America Market to Grab Highest Share by 2032

The blockchain finance market in the North America region accounted for the highest share of 41.1% in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to a growing economic situation and government measures to expand infrastructure in the financial industry.

Leading Players in the Blockchain Finance Market:



Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation



Circle Internet Financial Limited

JP Morgan Chase

R3

Accenture

GOLDMAN SACHS



Global Arena Holding Inc.

Alphabet Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global blockchain finance market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Blockchain Finance Market Key Segments:

By Type:



Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain Others



By Application:



Cross-border Payments and Settlement

Trade Finance

Asset Management

Identity Verification

Others

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

