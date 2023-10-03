Data.World Integrates With Sigma Computing To Bring Explainability And Trust To Enterprise Data Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data , the data catalog platform, today unveiled a new partnership with Sigma , one of the first cloud data platforms enabling business and technical users to collaborate and analyze live, at scale data from their cloud data warehouse. The integration combines the speed and flexibility of Sigma with the governance and cataloging capabilities of data, providing joint customers with greater trust in their data visualizations and reporting.



Businesses demand timely, accurate, and trustworthy analysis of their data estate from their data teams. According to a recent survey from Unisphere Research, half of all respondents identified“real-time analytics” as the most valuable data architecture to their company over the next five years. But the data behind that analysis is often stored across disparate locations and in multiple formats. Not only is this fragmentation time-consuming to navigate, it also makes it difficult for business users to verify the provenance and accuracy of the data used to power business reporting and analytics, eroding trust in data programs and teams.

Through this new integration, data is bringing enhanced visibility and trust to enterprise data analytics for Sigma users. Leveraging its foundational knowledge graph architecture, data's data catalog automatically establishes the relationships between Sigma workbooks, data files, and access controls in a structured, machine-readable way. This context layer added by data brings flexibility, federation, and semantics to an enterprise data landscape:



Flexibility : Define your data by the unique needs of your organization rather than external models.

Federation : Navigate across multiple domains from one centralized data catalog. Semantics : Translate human governance rules and data definitions into a machine-readable format.



With data backed by a knowledge graph, data and business teams can operate with increased confidence that their business analytics are accurate, current, and trustworthy – particularly when using disparate sources and formats. Gartner predicts knowledge graph technology will be involved in 80% of data and analytics innovations by 2025.

“Data scientists are tasked with navigating an increasingly vast and complex data ecosystem, often spanning multiple clouds, data warehouses, and formats,” said Bryon Jacob, CTO at data.“For many, unifying siloed data and assessing its trustworthiness is their biggest challenge. By integrating our knowledge graph architecture with Sigma's cloud data analytics interface, we're introducing heightened governance and explainability to data teams, and instilling increased trust in enterprise data analytics.”

“Our partnership with data addresses the ongoing challenges of fragmented and untrusted data in enterprises. By merging Sigma's agility and flexibility with data's governance and cataloging expertise, we empower our joint customers to foster enhanced trust in their data visualizations and reporting. Our mission is to continue fostering an ecosystem of partners like data to equip organizations with the necessary tools and confidence to make informed, reliable, data-driven decisions at every level,” said Rob Woollen, CTO and Co-Founder, Sigma Computing.

Together, data and Sigma energize data teams, giving them the freedom to interact with their data more frequently, with usage across platforms – including leading cloud data warehouses – surging among joint customers.

As of today, this collector is available to all Sigma users. To learn more about the integration or the data Data Catalog Platform , visit data .

About data

data makes enterprise data AI-ready. Built on a knowledge graph architecture, it is the only data catalog platform designed to manage the deep context required for both human and machine readability of data required for the AI future. data delivers more trustworthy generative AI applications while simultaneously enhancing the human productivity of teams engaged in data discovery, data governance, and dataops. data is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world's largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members. For more information, visit .

About Sigma

Sigma is a cloud analytics platform that uses a familiar spreadsheet interface to give business users instant access to explore and gather insights from their cloud data warehouse. It requires no code or special training to explore billions of rows, augment with new data, or perform“what if” analysis on all data in realtime.

