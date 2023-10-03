Galaxy Gaming® To Showcase Electrifying Content And Technology Global Gaming Expo 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology will unveil innovative new content and technology at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E) from October 10-12 in booth #4016.

“We're thrilled to be exhibiting at G2E and for the opportunity meet with our customers and showcase some of the exhilarating new products and titles we've been working on,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming.“Through our investment in building the best-in-class operating system, developing thrilling new and proven titles, and our strong iGaming roadmap, we remain committed to delivering the greatest table games experience to everyone, everywhere.”

Galaxy's newest technology and table games will be showcased in their booth including the inventive products below:

Galaxy Operating System ' s Electrifying Dynamic Progressive

GOS' flexible electronic bonusing platform powers the world's first Dynamic Progressive. Unlike any other progressive, Dynamic Progressive blends our most popular games with an exhilarating experience where players see pays increase with electrifying and dynamic results. The latest version of Dynamic Progressive complete with electric new themes, animations, and celebrations.

Industry Leading Tech

Debuting at G2E 2023 are GOS's new sensors with fully customizable patterns and colors, vibrant new tablevision screens featuring enhanced graphics, animations, and striking LED lights, and building on the success of Lunar Table Display, the Lunar Table Display II, an electronic dice and roulette tracker. LTD II is designed to simplify the tracking of Galaxy optional wagers including Bonus CrapsTM, Repeater BetsTM, Repeater Bets PlusTM and Repeater Bets for Roulette.

Table Games Content for Everyone, Everywhere

Galaxy's robust table game content library grew even stronger in 2023 after launching brand new titles like Keep It Straight PokerTM, a perfect complement to the player-favorite High Card FlushTM, and the distribution of the #1 baccarat brand in North America, EZ Baccarat, both of which will be featured in-booth. Other product highlights include 21+3TM, Lucky LadiesTM and Perfect PairsTM side bets all on one triple progressive blackjack table and the fast and fun 3 Dice BaccaratTM.

Additional titles available to play in-booth will include Roulette UpTM with digital tracking powered by GOS, Split To DoubleTM, Lucky 9TM, and High Roller Hold'em,

Galaxy Gaming Digital Portfolio Expands

Galaxy Gaming Digital is the leading licensor of proprietary casino table games in the online gaming world. Leading into G2E, Galaxy will launch the first collection of their Galaxy-built RNG games– Split to Double BlackjackTM, Roulette UpTM, and Rising PhoenixTM Baccarat.

In the last twelve months, over two billion wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone and new Galaxy Gaming titles are getting launched every month. These titles can be found on games developed by Galaxy iGaming partners across over 1,000 of the world's leading online casino websites and will be featured at Galaxy's booth.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry.

