Sopheon Named A Leader In Innovation Management Analyst Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced that it has been named a Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix for Innovation Management. With its comprehensive technology, innovative offerings, and effective competitive and growth strategies, Sopheon is well-positioned to grow its share in the global IM market.



The SPARK Matrix provides strategic insights on how companies rank against competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact. The Innovation Management report states:

“The key differentiator of Sopheon is that it offers unique InnovationOps purpose-built tools encompassing Discovery, Product, Project, Portfolio, and Governance management. It features a comprehensive methodology that seamlessly harmonizes discovery, product, and project dimensions within a cohesive system. It enables users to make data-driven decisions, optimize resource distribution, and foster innovation and product advancement. Continuous real-time oversight guarantees effective monitoring of projects, products, and discovery processes, while also mitigating risks by an integrated governance framework that ensures regulatory adherence and harmonizes strategies with practical execution.”

“The impressive findings in this SPARK Matrix are the latest validation of the unique value Sopheon brings to the innovation management market,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon.“As the analysts point out, Sopheon's comprehensive methodology and tools are a key market differentiator. Many of the leading corporate innovators in the world use the Sopheon system in their success. In fact, Sopheon customers have won the PDMA's Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) Award for three consecutive years. This recognition as a market leader is a fitting reflection of the Sopheon team's unyielding commitment to providing our customers with the best innovation management system in the market.”

Accolade is the industry's most complete InnovationOps tool for managing strategy, governance, and portfolios. It connects entire organizations and empowers product and innovation teams to be strategic and agile when responding to marketplace change and when delivering new products. The full transparency provided by Sopheon products makes it possible for companies to oversee governance, portfolio, and strategy at an executive and leadership level, as well as manage products and projects at a team member level.

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders, and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at .

To experience the power of Sopheon's InnovationOps software, visit Accolade ®, AcclaimTM Ideas , AcclaimTM Projects , and AcclaimTM Products .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON: SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and AcclaimTM software and expertise enable innovation, product, and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented in over 50 countries by hundreds of blue-chip customers, including the three most recent winners of the PDMA's Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. Sopheon®, Accolade®, AcclaimTM, and Empowering organizations to change the worldTM are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

Media Contact

Sopheon

Emma Hughes

Email:



Sopheon

Sopheon Accolade

Acclaim Projects

Acclaim Ideas Acclaim Products





Tags Sopheon InnovationOps Innovation Management Related Links